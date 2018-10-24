Lemanis backs Bullets to fire back

BULLETS coach Andrej Lemanis insists Brisbane's arsenal contains the smarts and the skills to quickly reverse the result from last weekend's loss to Perth.

The Wildcats delivered a trademark first-half mauling of the Bullets to set-up a 15-point win at Perth's RAC Arena on Saturday and the sides meet again at the Brisbane Convention Centre on Thursday night.

Brisbane host the rematch with a point to prove after the triple barrelled combination of poor shooting, passive defence and lacklustre rebounding killed any chance of an upset over the undefeated league leaders.

"We've got enough skills and talent to go ahead and beat them,'' Lemanis said.

"It's good to play teams back-to-back. You have the ability to make adjustments, a good feel for how you are being defended and hopefully we'll come up with some intelligent plans as to how to exploit that.

"We let them dictate terms (last Saturday) and get to their strengths and execute what they wanted to execute …(and) we had our troubles putting the ball in the basket.

"We've had a good week at practice, we've been able to address some of those things. There's a lot of good stuff to take out of it which gives us the confidence.''

Adam Gibson wants his team to toughen up. (AAP Image/Tony McDonough)

Bullets veteran Adam Gibson - who plays his 150th match for the club on Thursday - said immediately after the match that Brisbane had been too "soft" and needed to "man-up" after the visitors were dominated on the first half boards and let Wildcats import Bryce Cotton run amok with 28 points.

Lemanis said it had to be a team focus to negate Cotton's influence.

"He's a good player. He's going to make some shots and it's about trying to ensure that he's shooting the ones that we want him to shoot and not the ones that he wants to shoot,'' he said.

"We let him dictate to us too much and we need to dictate to him more.''

Holt has yet to find his range. (Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Lemanis backed shooting guard Cam Gliddon to find his range and embrace the role as one of the team's primary scorers while he also threw his support behind modestly performing import Steph Holt.

"That's always the easy place to go (imports) but they need to help us win just as everybody else needs to help us win. It' not always by putting points on the board,'' Lemanis said of Holt who had six points from seven field goal attempts in the past two games.

Japanese guard Makoto Hiejima (ankle) trained on Wednesday and his availability will be a gametime decision on Thursday night.

