‘Bullsh*t!?’: Gold Coast man wins top lotto prize

by Emily Halloran
6th May 2020 9:44 AM
A GOLD Coast man is $100,000 richer after he won first prize in a lotto draw yesterday.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, was too overwhelmed to decide what he would do with the money after winning 1st Prize in yesterday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

"Bullsh*t! I won $100,000? Oh my god. I am in complete shock," he said.

"I will celebrate once the money is in my account. I will take my friends out for some dinner and drinks when we can. What a great day that will be.

"I will do something good with it. I will help my family and do something nice for myself. But I am not sure what that will be just yet. It just doesn't feel real."

The man purchased his winning entry of 5 random numbers online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $2.68 million for draw 1484 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $5.57 million for draw 10374.

'Bullsh*t!?': Coast man wins top lotto prize

