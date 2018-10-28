Bullying hit with a Rockit for St Andrew's online tips

LEARNING how to deal with cyber-bullying is perhaps one of the greatest online skills the students at St Andrew's Anglican College in Peregian Springs can take have in their life skills kit.

So the arrival of cyber safety specialists Liv Cuff and Elsa Tuet-Rosenberg from Project Rockit for some workshops for Years 5, 7, and 9 could well be life-changing as well as affirming.

For more than 10 years, Project Rockit has been empowering school students to stand up to hate instead of standing by watching both cyber and face-to-face bullying.

The college's digital well-being champion, Shaun Cleary said "through the lens of (cyber)bullying, the workshops explore themes of diversity, belonging, respectful relationships, values and ethics, while building student voice, leadership and empathy”.

"Instead of focusing on the negative aspects of the online world, Project Rockit are conscious of delivering a message aimed more at the positive opportunities of being digitally connected, while ensuring that students are looking out for both themselves and others.

"The key message is: 'Are you going to be part of the problem or part of the solution?'

"The workshops were then more specifically tailored to each year level, each receiving some key messages.

"Throughout the workshops, students received crucial tips as to how to respond when they, or someone they know, are being bullied or receiving unpleasant attention.

"These included blocking the perpetrators from your 'friends' list, thinking before posting, not sharing your passwords to your phone or accounts, and having an adult who you can go to for support or advice.”

He said while these may seem obvious to adults, young people are still finding their way in life.

Parents were also encouraged to discuss the workshop with their children and ask questions, such as: 'What would they do if they had a friend who was on the receiving end of some hurtful online behaviour or cyberbullying?'