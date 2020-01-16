Menu
Anthony Darmanin rides Mystic Journey to victory in the P.B. Lawrence Stakes.
Horses

Bump in the road for All-Star Journey

by Michael Manley
16th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

STAR Tasmanian mare Mystic Journey will miss several days of trackwork after suffering a soft tissue infection in the left front limb.

Her trainer Adam Trinder advised Racing Victoria Stewards on Wednesday of the injury.

Trinder said the four-year-old mare would undergo veterinary treatment and would miss a few days of trackwork.

Mystic Journey won the inaugural All-Star Mile and Trinder is aiming her for that race again. She is on the fourth line of betting at $14 with Ladbrokes.

Mystic Journey takes out the P.B. Lawrence Stakes last August.
Trinder told the stewards with voting for the All-Star Mile opening Thursday on the basis that everyone was fully informed.

Last month Trinder said the drop in trip to the world's richest mile suited Mystic Journey better despite gutsy efforts at 2000m in the spring, when fifth in both the Turnbull Stakes and Cox Plate.

