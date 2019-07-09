Bumper crowds in Noosa for winter holidays

Crowds have flocked to Noosa for the winter holidays, despite the intermittent rain of last week.

Crowds have flocked to Noosa for the winter holidays, despite the intermittent rain of last week. Heidi Schum

FEARS that recent reports of Noosa "putting the full house sign up” would scare off tourist visitors appears unfounded, with thousands flocking to the region for the winter school holidays.

"Based on feedback from our members, everyone is saying that their bookings for the July school holidays have been really good and buoyant, despite the weather,” Mr McPharlin said.

"It has been really good; a bumper season.

"Holidays are well subscribed.

"May and June were a bit soft but members are reporting being full (with bookings) for the next few months.”

Mr McPharlin dismissed comments by Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington that Noosa was looking to limit the number of tourists as its popularity had put it on the brink of "over-tourism”.

"I don't think that's bothered anybody,” he said.

Mr McPharlin said the natural assets of Noosa - such as its beaches and national park - would always be a drawcard for tourists.

"I'm quite confident it's had no impact, although the tourists who are here now would have already booked their holidays,” he said.

He said Tourism Noosa's winter campaign, the tram in Melbourne, plus social and digital activity were all drumming up business in the southern states.