Bumper year of goodwill expected for fireys’ Christmas charity drive
TINBEERWAH and District Rural Fire Brigade will again be conducting its annual Christmas Charity Drive in support of the Salvation Army.
It’s happening on Tuesday, December 3, so get your donations ready.
And the firies hope it will be another bumper year of goodwill.
“We were overwhelmed with donations last year and extremely grateful for the generosity of our community and would seek to have the same success this year, for what is a most worthy cause,” volunteer firefighter Andrew Bell told Noosa News.
The brigade is hoping to collect donations of non-perishable pantry items from residents along the following roads:
TINBEERWAH
From 4.30pm:
Sunrise Rd (left side only)
Pacific View Drive
Smiths Road
From 5pm:
Kingsgate Road
Patterson Drive
COOROY, LAKE MACDONALD
From 5.30pm:
Swift Drive, Cooroy
Dianella Court
Lake Macdonald Drive
From 6pm:
Forest Acres Dr/Happy Valley/Kelly Ct
Palm Springs Lane
Forest Acres Dr to end
From 6.45pm:
Koala Crescent
Ironbark Court
From 7.30pm:
Lake Macdonald Drive
Highland Drive
COOROIBAH
From 4.45pm:
Noosa Banks Dr and off-streets
Tingala Court
Cooroibah Crescent
From 5.45pm:
Silverwood Drive
From 6.15pm:
Illoura Place
Woodhaven Way
Devonstone Drive
Edington Drive
From 7.15pm:
Woodhaven Way
Illoura Place
Jirrima Crescent
Amaroo Place
Lake Cooroibah Road
From 7.45pm:
Lakeway Drive
Lakeside Drive
Morning Glory Drive
Pines Avenue
Sunset Way
“If your street is not listed and you wish to help, please contact the fire station on 0429 423 746 to arrange a suitable time to drop off your goods by no later than December 8 at the Tinbeerwah & District Fire Station, 863 Sunrise Road, Tinbeerwah,” Mr Bell said.
“Santa will have treats for the kids.
“Please help us support the families in need this Christmas.”