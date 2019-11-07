Bumper year of goodwill expected for fireys’ Christmas charity drive

Firefighters and Santa spreading Christmas cheer to a Tewantin family in 2017.

Firefighters and Santa spreading Christmas cheer to a Tewantin family in 2017.

TINBEERWAH and District Rural Fire Brigade will again be conducting its annual Christmas Charity Drive in support of the Salvation Army.

It’s happening on Tuesday, December 3, so get your donations ready.

And the firies hope it will be another bumper year of goodwill.

“We were overwhelmed with donations last year and extremely grateful for the generosity of our community and would seek to have the same success this year, for what is a most worthy cause,” volunteer firefighter Andrew Bell told Noosa News.

The brigade is hoping to collect donations of non-perishable pantry items from residents along the following roads:

TINBEERWAH

From 4.30pm:

Sunrise Rd (left side only)

Pacific View Drive

Smiths Road

From 5pm:

Kingsgate Road

Patterson Drive

COOROY, LAKE MACDONALD

From 5.30pm:

Swift Drive, Cooroy

Dianella Court

Lake Macdonald Drive

From 6pm:

Forest Acres Dr/Happy Valley/Kelly Ct

Palm Springs Lane

Forest Acres Dr to end

From 6.45pm:

Koala Crescent

Ironbark Court

From 7.30pm:

Lake Macdonald Drive

Highland Drive

COOROIBAH

From 4.45pm:

Noosa Banks Dr and off-streets

Tingala Court

Cooroibah Crescent

From 5.45pm:

Silverwood Drive

From 6.15pm:

Illoura Place

Woodhaven Way

Devonstone Drive

Edington Drive

From 7.15pm:

Woodhaven Way

Illoura Place

Jirrima Crescent

Amaroo Place

Lake Cooroibah Road

From 7.45pm:

Lakeway Drive

Lakeside Drive

Morning Glory Drive

Pines Avenue

Sunset Way

“If your street is not listed and you wish to help, please contact the fire station on 0429 423 746 to arrange a suitable time to drop off your goods by no later than December 8 at the Tinbeerwah & District Fire Station, 863 Sunrise Road, Tinbeerwah,” Mr Bell said.

“Santa will have treats for the kids.

“Please help us support the families in need this Christmas.”