Bunch of poppies to remember fallen

Noosaville students Agustin and Elena with bunches of red poppies ready for Remembrance Day.

Noosaville students Agustin and Elena with bunches of red poppies ready for Remembrance Day. Contributed

MORE than 500 poppies features at this year's Noosaville State School's Remembrance Day ceremony on Thursday, thanks to the hard work of a special group of parents, students and staff.

Each poppy was hand knitted or crocheted over the past two years to honour fallen heroes.

The idea was an initiative of one parent who then worked with other creative parents, staff and students in the school's lunchtime Yarn Club to make her vision a success.

Principal Sharyn Rieger said she was thrilled with the result which was a credit to the parents, students and the school community.

Student leaders planned the Remembrance Day ceremony and each student placed a poppy in the school's ANZAC garden.

Agustin and Elena (pictured) played a large role in knitting and crocheting the poppies.

"Every poppy was a symbol of a soldier who had died, so that we could have peace in our world,” Agustin said.

Noosaville State School is planning on expanding their collection of poppies well into next year, through more knitting and crocheting projects, so the school tradition can continue each Remembrance Day.