Menu
Login
Noosaville students Agustin and Elena with bunches of red poppies ready for Remembrance Day.
Noosaville students Agustin and Elena with bunches of red poppies ready for Remembrance Day. Contributed
News

Bunch of poppies to remember fallen

11th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

MORE than 500 poppies features at this year's Noosaville State School's Remembrance Day ceremony on Thursday, thanks to the hard work of a special group of parents, students and staff.

Each poppy was hand knitted or crocheted over the past two years to honour fallen heroes.

The idea was an initiative of one parent who then worked with other creative parents, staff and students in the school's lunchtime Yarn Club to make her vision a success.

Principal Sharyn Rieger said she was thrilled with the result which was a credit to the parents, students and the school community.

Student leaders planned the Remembrance Day ceremony and each student placed a poppy in the school's ANZAC garden.

Agustin and Elena (pictured) played a large role in knitting and crocheting the poppies.

"Every poppy was a symbol of a soldier who had died, so that we could have peace in our world,” Agustin said.

Noosaville State School is planning on expanding their collection of poppies well into next year, through more knitting and crocheting projects, so the school tradition can continue each Remembrance Day.

noosaville state school poppies remebrance day
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Who's playing this week

    Who's playing this week

    News Yo.ur local Noosa gig guide

    • 11th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    Grants for migrants, refugees

    Grants for migrants, refugees

    News Application are open for up to $40,000 worth of grants

    From financing to thrilling

    From financing to thrilling

    News Wealth creator now novelist

    Bowls club marks 70th

    Bowls club marks 70th

    News Club has been around since 1948

    Local Partners