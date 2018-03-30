Queensland man’s ‘romantic’ pokies proposal

The man popped the question in front of the pokies.

The man popped the question in front of the pokies.

WHETHER she'd just hit the feature or her partner simply thought it would be a most romantic place to propose, a Bundaberg woman was last night proposed to in front of a poker machine.

Late Thursday, the Queensland man slid from his seat and dropped a knee in front of the pokies at The Club Hotel, a popular pub in the central Queensland town.

Dressed in tracksuit pants and a hoodie, the man's proposal appeared to be a success.

A succession of photos showed the casually-dressed man going down on one knee before the couple share a kiss and the woman then shows off her ring.

The proposal has since been a hit on social media, racking up hundreds of shares and comments - some of which are supportive and others which are warning their significant others that it isn't the way they'd want it done.

The Club Hotel in Bundaberg.

But this isn't the first time the Bundaberg pub has experienced a bit of social media fame.

In February, someone managed to lose their dentures in the pub's beer garden, sparking a social media search for the toothless owner.

The pub offered their "beer garden cinderella" a complimentary VB "if the teeth fit".

The story was picked up by media all across the country and less than a week later, the rightful owner came forward.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, collected the free beer and his dentures and told the pub's owner he very rarely wore the dentures but "thought he would chomper up for the night".