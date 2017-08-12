Bundle of puppies and some hot dogs for charity

SmartPups will be opening its first fundraiser shop to help "future-proof" its organisation.

A "BUNDLE of puppies" is coming to Noosa - that's right, you read correctly.

Next Saturday, August 19, SmartPups will hold a sausage sizzle to raise money to train more assistance dogs at its charity shop at 14 Mary St, Noosaville.

Volunteers will be bringing a pack of young puppies for the public to cuddle during the barbecue between 11am-1pm.

SmartPups marketing and events manager Richard Astbury said the organisation is hoping to boost sales in the charity shop to continue to provide its vital service.

"100% of the revenue from donated items goes directly to the training of our assistance dogs," Mr Astbury said.

"We have been astonished with the generosity of so many in the community, donating such wonderful, high-quality goods and collectibles - it's very touching.

"We also urgently need volunteers to work in the shop."

If you can volunteer in the shop or donate goods, phone 54850031.