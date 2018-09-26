Mum makes a splash in Healthy Mummy photo shoot

CONFIDENT: Teegan Jones was one of nine mums who participated in the Healthy Mummy photo shoot in Sydney last week.

CONFIDENT: Teegan Jones was one of nine mums who participated in the Healthy Mummy photo shoot in Sydney last week. Contributed

A BUNGADOO mother has stepped out of her comfort zone and into something a bit more revealing for a noble cause.

Teegan Jones, 31, along with eight other Australian mums, donned a skimpy swimsuit last week to show other mothers how beautiful they are.

In the past 12 months, Mrs Jones has lost 32kg through The Healthy Mummy program.

"I never thought I'd get this far. If I can be brave enough to stand up in a pair of swimmers, it could motivate one other mum to do the same," Mrs Jones said.

The Healthy Mummy rolled out the pink carpet for the event as the nine mums were photographed in a series of beautiful photos modelling the brand's new range of swimwear.

The shoot took place in a Spanish-inspired villa on location at Manly in Sydney, around a waterfront pool with spectacular Sydney harbour views, and was made complete with cool cocktails, cabana lounges and a DJ.

Each mum shared their extraordinary story with nothing but confidence and some real advice for other mums, with the clear message: "We all deserve to feel body confident and fabulous in our swimwear."

The Healthy Mummy is Australia's largest parenting health site exclusively for mums.

To celebrate its eighth birthday, the site partnered with JETS swimwear to photograph the mums who, after joining, collectively lost almost 300kg.

Mrs Jones told the NewsMail part of her need to change stemmed from the realisation she couldn't be a better mother if she didn't learn to look after herself.

"I saw a photo of myself and something sort of just clicked and I realised I needed to change myself and be a better mother," she said.

Since her incredible transformation, the mum has also kicked Type 2 diabetes and her high cholesterol.

Her three-year-old daughter, who was conceived through IVF, is what put her on her path.

The Healthy Mummy founder Rhian Allen said mums had two choices every summer - to put on a swimsuit and enjoy the beach with their children or to hide away.

"As a mum, you can celebrate your body and what it has achieved, or cover up under lots of clothing and miss out on summer beach memories with your children," she said.

Many women do the latter and they talk about their regret in doing so. The one thing that unites these women is they have overcome serious health issues like diabetes, anxiety and depression, obesity and thyroid issues.

"Today they prove that anything is possible and I feel proud to know that The Healthy Mummy has helped them to reach their health and body confidence goals."

The Healthy Mummy 28 Day Challenge introduces healthy nutritious and easy recipes and easy-to-do at home fitness exercises for mums to go at their own pace on their own journey without the pressure.

"A pool party is the perfect way to make a splash and celebrate our mums - I hope we can inspire more women and mums to be body confident this summer," Ms Allen said.