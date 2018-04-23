Bundy woman recognised for changing lives one pad at a time

GOOD CAUSE: Freeda Thong has moved her environmentally friendly and empowering enterprise to Bundaberg.

THE founder of a movement to help reduce waste and empower women in developing countries has made the move to Bundaberg.

Ecopads Australia's Freeda Thong first founded her enterprise in Brisbane in 2016 but has decided to move to the Rum City to continue her good work.

Ecopads offers handmade, reusable menstrual pads to help cut back on the two billion disposable pads that enter landfill in Australia each year.

On top of that, at-home women and woman in developing countries make the pads and for every one sold, a girl in a developing country is gifted one.

Ms Thong has now been announced a semi-finalist in the Queensland Young Achievers Award in the Environmental and Sustainability Category.

To find out more about Ecopads Australia and Ms Thong, head to www.ecopadsaustralia.com.

About Ecopads: