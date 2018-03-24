Menu
Login
Critical Alert

Bureau issues strong wind warning

A STRONG wind warning has been issued for Sunshine Coast coastal waters for Wednesday with south easterlies expected to increase to 55 km/h.
A STRONG wind warning has been issued for Sunshine Coast coastal waters for Wednesday with south easterlies expected to increase to 55 km/h. John McCutcheon
Bill Hoffman
by

A STRONG wind warning has been issued for Sunshine Coast and south east Queensland waters for today.

South easterly winds are expected to reach 55km/h offshore late afternoon and into the evening after increasing from 28km/h to 46km/h through the middle of the day.

Seas were expected to increase from 1.5m to 2.5m this morning.

The warning comes as the Bureau of Meteorology upgraded to high, the likelihood of a cyclone forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria later in the week.

The BOM said a weak tropical low in the northeastern Arafura Sea about 500km north of Nhulunbuy was expected to move west before changing direction and begin shifting towards the southeast during Thursday.

There was now a greater than 50 per cent chance the tropical low may develop into a tropical cyclone by Friday.

The BOM says the likelihood of a a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea over the next three days remained very low, a rating with a less than five per cent probability.

Topics:  bom cyclone forecast gulf of carpentaria marine south east queensland sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A pokie-free pub in the Junction

A pokie-free pub in the Junction

Cornerstone of Noosa pubs in the Junction

Rising cyclist stirs up Games passions

GAMES EXCITE: Noosville State School welcomes champion cyclist Kristina Clonan ahead of the Commonwealth Games baton relay in Noosa.

Commonwealth Games excitement building

Coming clean for allas 7.3 tonnes of rubbish collected

CLEANING UP: These dedicated volunteers help collect our rubbish.

Clean up in Noosa

Ratepayers sending message 'foreshore'

Councillor Brian Stockwell.

Petition to stop public land use creep

Local Partners