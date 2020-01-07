Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Bureau keeping watch on potential cyclone

by Peter Carruthers
7th Jan 2020 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WEATHER experts are keeping a close eye on the tropical low developing in the Arafura Sea.

But they say the system is unlikely to have a direct impact on the Queensland coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology predict the system is a 20 to 50 per cent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone today and tomorrow.

Bureau forecaster Sam Campbell said the most likely scenario would mean a west/southwest track for the system before making landfall east of Darwin.

"What happens over the next 12-24 hours will have an impact on how strong it gets," he said. If the low was to intensify into a cyclone, it would be named Claudia.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone cyclone blake rain weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family circus fun to make Noosa laugh

        Family circus fun to make Noosa laugh

        News An internationally-known, one-man circus sensation is set to wow audiences in Noosa this January.

        Opposites still attract after 30 years of marriage

        premium_icon Opposites still attract after 30 years of marriage

        News ‘My husband gave me flowers for the first time ever.’

        Tour local beverage producers with new Noosa experience

        premium_icon Tour local beverage producers with new Noosa experience

        News Experience the true ‘spirit’ of Noosa with this new tour set to feature local...

        Noosa care packs to help ease bushfire heartache

        premium_icon Noosa care packs to help ease bushfire heartache

        News Tourism operators and businesses unite to help victims.