Burn-offs in national parks

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service is conducting planned burns within Noosa and Tewantin National Parks, starting on Wednesday June 12, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

A QPWS spokesman said a small burn would take place on five hectares at Weyba Downs on Wednesday, and depending upon weather, further burns at Beckmans Road and Gyndier Drive, Tewantin, on Thursday and Friday.

"This is the beginning of the burn-off season; there will be more to come in the next couple of months,” he said.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the areas surrounding Noosa, Noosaville, Castaways Beach, Doonan, Weyba Downs and Tewantin.

The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burned and un-burned areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call the Tewantin office of QPWS on 54703400.