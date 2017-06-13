Burning off to help stave off wild fires

BURNING NEED: QPWS rangers with the help of fire fighters are planning controlled burns in Noosa.

NOOSA can expect some smoky winter days as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service undertakes its fuel reduction burns including two near suburbia.

"At least two of these planned burns will be in the heart of Noosa and will involve multiple agencies,” senior parks ranger Omar Bakhach said.

"The link section burn between Cooyar S and the Noosa Dolphins Rugby Union fields will be of most interest to the local community, as it's near Noosa Junction shopping precinct.”

Mr Bakhach said the other Noosa National Park control burns had already started on Noosa Hill in the headland of the national park.

"QPWS will be assisted by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service including the Queensland Rural Fire Service which will be tasked with protecting infrastructure on the burn perimeter,” he said.

Mr Bakhach said conditions for burning would be ideal for some coastal areas after the recent rainfall followed by fine weather.

"The burns will help us protect properties by reducing fuel loads next to residential areas, and improve conservation outcomes by opening up overgrown areas,” Mr Bakhach said.

"QPWS has limited periods in which to burn, especially for more complex burns that require input from other agencies and sometimes have the potential to cause smoke issues for nearby residents.”

Mr Bakhach said this year's burn program would complement major fire break upgrades by QPWS in the Noosa area over recent years. QPWS will post upcoming burns at www.npsr.qld.gov.au.

"The national park and other green space areas make Noosa the special place it is, and we must manage the fuel loads.”