Burns wins Noosa Pro-Am in a field of real class

GOLF: This year's Noosa Legends Pro-Am attracted a quality field including PGA life members Rodger Davis, Ian Baker-Finch and Peter Senior.

However it would be Ladbrokes PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit leader Brad Burns who would take the win, following his eight under par 64.

Yandina product Burns finished three shots clear of David McKenzie and Michael Long, who won the Australian PGA Senior Championship last month.

This is win number nine for Burns on the Ladbrokes PGA Legends Tour in 2018 and his second win in the past four events.

"Today was just one of those days where things went my way,” he said.

"I didn't make too many mistakes and when I did I was able to get out of it without losing any momentum.

"I really enjoy playing Noosa, it's not far from where I live and it's a course that I seem to feel comfortable in playing.

"It's a big week of golf on the Sunshine Coast, so it's a nice way to start the week.”