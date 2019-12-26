Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A burnt koala skull was among the dead or injured wildlife found in Peregian bushland when volunteers were given the all-clear to search the area. Photo: Queensland Koala Crusaders
A burnt koala skull was among the dead or injured wildlife found in Peregian bushland when volunteers were given the all-clear to search the area. Photo: Queensland Koala Crusaders
Environment

Burnt koala skull found in fire-ravaged Peregian

Ashley Carter
26th Dec 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE most of the Sunshine Coast was battling a Christmas lunch food coma, dedicated volunteers were scouring Peregian bushland looking for injured wildlife.

Volunteers from Queensland Koala Crusaders and Wildcare Australia were given the all-clear to enter the bushfire-ravaged area on Wednesday and immediately started their search for wildlife.

"The fire area sadly includes good-quality koala and greater glider habitat and was very intense in parts," a Wildcare representative said.

DEVASTATING DISCOVERY: Volunteers found this burnt koala skull while searching Peregian bushland. Photo: Queensland Koala Crusaders
DEVASTATING DISCOVERY: Volunteers found this burnt koala skull while searching Peregian bushland. Photo: Queensland Koala Crusaders

A burnt koala skull that was found during the search devastated volunteers and supporters.

"Worst fears confirmed. RIP little mate," volunteers wrote.

When found, injured animals in the bushfire-affected area will be immediately taken to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital or RSPCA Queensland Wildlife Hospital for veterinary attention.

Anyone wanting to support the wildlife hospitals and volunteers is urged to donate and drop off food and blankets.

environment peregian bushfires peregian springs queensland bushfires queensland koala crusaders
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops drive home beach safety message

        Cops drive home beach safety message

        News Police are urging motorists to be vigilant about road safety while driving on the beach this holiday period.

        Fraser ‘saviour’ to receive special honour

        premium_icon Fraser ‘saviour’ to receive special honour

        News FIDO founder to be honoured with memorial lecture.

        Micah makes a late arrival on Christmas Day

        premium_icon Micah makes a late arrival on Christmas Day

        News This Christmas Day baby born into a family with lots of hands to hold him

        'Last year three drowned': warning to Noosa beachgoers

        premium_icon 'Last year three drowned': warning to Noosa beachgoers

        News SLSQ are pleading with beachgoers to swim between the flags this festive season...