The aftermath of a fire which tore through Peregian Beach overnight. Photo: Wavell Bush Photography.
News

Burnt out Peregian Beach an ‘apocalyptic’ scene

Caitlin Zerafa
10th Sep 2019 2:23 PM

A PEREGIAN Beach photographer has shared the aftermath of the wild fires which continue to rip through the Noosa region.

Wavell Bush was evacuated from his home around 8pm on Monday night and said the site of the fire was like nothing he has seen before.

A Peregian Beach photographer snapped the incredible efforts of firefighters to save property. Photo: Wavell Bush Photography.
“The winds were scary, the whole sky was lit up.”

“I was near the IGA watching the firefighters.

“The fire services have done an amazing job at protecting property.”

A Peregian Beach bushfire continues to burn. Photo: Wavell Bush Photography.
Mr Bush congratulated emergency services on their hard work and their commitment to keep buildings out of harms way.

“They had their hands full but did an amazing job.”

Mr Bush spent the night at a friend’s house but at first light this morning was back to photograph the destruction.

“It was gloomy walking in there,” he said.

“It was like apocalyptic, very surreal.”

The aftermath of a fire which tore through Peregian Beach overnight. Photo: Wavell Bush Photography.
Mr Bush said the air was think with smoke but he was pleased to see far less damage than he first expected.

“The worst I saw was a burnt out Kombi van and a few fences.”

