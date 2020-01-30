Plumbers burnt in builder collapse say security needed now

O’Brien Plumbing, Maroochydore owner Peter King (left) and manager Chris Bidmade say the state government needed to introduce project bank accounts quickly to deliver promised payment security to the industry. Photo: Warren Lynam

O’Brien Plumbing, Maroochydore owner Peter King (left) and manager Chris Bidmade say the state government needed to introduce project bank accounts quickly to deliver promised payment security to the industry. Photo: Warren Lynam

MAROOCHYDORE small business owner Peter King wants local and state governments to understand the personal side of construction sector insolvency.

He's been in business since he was 19 years old, runs a successful plumbing company, that does good work, and has 12 employees whose mortgages are as big a concern to him as his own.

Yet four years ago he was forced to sell his Bokarina home of 15 years to pay creditors and keep a dozen people employed.

The reason then was the same reason he was now looking to offload pieces of equipment like bobcats and excavators - a failed builder who has gone into liquidation leaving behind a trail of debt.

Mr King's business, O'Brien Plumbing Maroochydore, has been caught for just shy of $80,000 for work it did for Noosa Council on the Peregian Beach toilet block.

He estimates that in the time he's been in business he had been left unpaid more than $700,000.

"Project bank accounts are the only thing that's going to see we're paid," Mr King said. "Nothing else has worked."

Noosa Council has for the second time failed to answer questions about whether it had received statutory declarations from Ri-Con that subbies had been paid before it made progress payments.

>> FAILED BUILDER'S $4.7M NATIONWIDE TRAIL OF DEBT

>> 'WE LET THEM DOWN': CR LAMENTS SUBBIE PAY FAILURE

"It would be inappropriate to make any comment specifically about Ri-Con's insolvency or council's contracts with the company at this time, while the liquidation or other legal process are under way," Community services director Kerry Contini said. "This extends to making public comments on what invoices have or have not been paid to Ri-Con."

Subcontractors Alliance head Les Williams said he was concerned that the Queensland Government's planned phased 24-month roll out of project bank account legislation starting in July left until last Category 3 Queensland Building and Construction Commission licence holders, the category of builder records show are the most vulnerable to insolvency.

"The government has blood on its hands," Mr King said.

"It's not doing anything fast enough. Subbies are being hurt financially and mentally."

O'Brien Maroochydore manager Chris Bidmade said they had sat opposite Ri-Con Contractors Pty Ltd principal and told him that by the time the contract was completed he would owe them $75,000.

The meeting was called because O'Brien Maroochydore was about to install $23,000 worth of prime cost items into the Peregian project.

"He just said, 'that's nothing'," Mr Bidmade said.

Mr Bidmade said Noosa Council had failed to do due diligence when it should have followed up with subbies on statutory declarations from the builder that they had been paid.

"The council knew Ri-Con was struggling," he said

Mr King said the net profit on the job had been just $5000 for his business and represented the sorts of margins subbies were working for, only to be taken for a lot.

"Everyone wants to live on the Coast," he said.

"There are so many businesses it's become ridiculously competitive.

"It's breaking many small businesses."