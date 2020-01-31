Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
Offbeat

Bus driver sends message to selfish Mercedes

by Grant McArthur
31st Jan 2020 3:04 PM

MELBOURNE has a new hero.

A frustrated city bus driver took matters into his own hands when he found a brand new Mercedes parked in the bus zone at the top end of Lonsdale St - where he and hot passengers waiting for a ride - should have been.

 

The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur
The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur

MORE NEWS

MORDIALLOC FOOTBALL CLUB IN POLICE PROBE

'HE CHOKED': CAPPER CLAPS BACK AT FEV

The driver took lipstick and scrawled 'THIS IS A BUS ZONE' on the windscreen of the luxury car.

Having done the same to a selfishly-parked Ferrari last week, the driver promised to start carrying a permanent marker rather than borrowing lipstick from his passengers.

grant.mcarthur@news.com.au

@mcarthurg

bus bus driver bus zone funny offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        premium_icon The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        Crime Certain type of offences may no longer attract jail time as the Queensland Government tries to avoid having to build new prisons.

        Why Olympic great struggles in open water

        premium_icon Why Olympic great struggles in open water

        News ‘For me swimming has taken a completely different shape.’

        INTERVIEW: Noons shares her late night tunes

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: Noons shares her late night tunes

        News Katie Noonan on success, record labels and ciggies.

        Waste expert helps out a NSW bushfire affected Council

        premium_icon Waste expert helps out a NSW bushfire affected Council

        News Ian’s disaster recovery experience to be shared with small Canberra community.