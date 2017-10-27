Bus loop is 'just a loopy idea' according to Deputy Mayor

SHIFTING the Hastings St holiday crowds away from the congestion pinch point at Christmas peak period has become a bone of contention within Noosa Council.

Well, at least with Peregian-based Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie, who fears the special chartered Peregian to Noosa Heads free shuttle bus will be hijacked to Noosaville.

All other councillors voted in favour of extending the "expensive shuttle” route to do an additional loop out towards the river before heading back to Noosa Junction for the trip south.

Cr Ingrid Jackson said this would "give more opportunity for other people to get the benefit of a fairly expensive trip” as service provider Sunbus would not be charging extra for the add-on.

Cr Jackson said the $35,000 cost of the Peregian shuttle was "about a third of all of the free (holiday) buses”.

"It actually maximises the use of that little shuttle that is going to be running,” she said.

But Cr Wilkie challenged her assertion.

"I have real concerns that this proposed solution to the problem we're not sure we even have, will make things far worse and disadvantage travellers on the outward-bound journey to the eastern beaches,” he said.

"If this change is implemented, instead of being guaranteed a seat on the only bus servicing the eastern beaches, those passengers now run the real risk of being squeezed out.”

Cr Wilkie said passengers who cannot get on at Hastings St might have to walk back to the Junction to board the shuttle.

He said councillors should consider a range of options to strategically disperse the Hastings St crowd.