A man has now been charged for allegedly attempting to strangle a bus driver on September 10.
Bus passenger allegedly strangles driver mid journey

lucy rutherford
15th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
A 65-year-old passenger attempted to strangle the bus driver in the middle of a Sunshine Coast bus run, police allege.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the bus driver was travelling along David Low Way at Coolum Beach on September 10 at 2pm.

The bus driver was approached from behind by a passenger and after telling him to sit down the man allegedly grabbed him around the neck and began squeezing.

The bus driver immediately stopped the bus.

“The man began abusing him and then the bus driver opened the door for man to get out which he has,” the spokeswoman said.

The driver suffered swelling from the alleged assault but didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

The spokeswoman said the driver called police who found the man shortly after and arrested him.

The man also allegedly damaged a radio on bus and the rear window of police car.

He was taken to hospital in regards to mental health issues.

The man has now been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, commit public nuisance, contravene direction or requirement, dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by intoxicating substance, wilful damage and wilful damage of police property.

He was also charged with two counts of obstruct police.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on October 19.

