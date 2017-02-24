Bus trial date rethink is made behind closed doors

NOOSA Council may yet again been forced push back the start of its electric bus trial but this time the reason has not be made clear as the matter was discussed by councillors behind closed doors.

The councillors have approved for CEO Brett de Chastel to vary the electric bus trial commencement date by up to a maximum of six months.

According to Mayor Tony Wellington, the matter was dealt with in confidential session because the report contained commercial-in-confidence information.

"As a result of the decision at the ordinary meeting, the CEO has been delegated to vary the commencement date of the electric bus trial as necessary,” Cr Wellington said.

"This gives us flexibility to deal with hurdles that crop up.

"Such hiccups are, of course, part of the learning for both council and TransLink.”

The mayor said any delays at this point are not impacting on the costs and TransLink remain committed as partners to the trial.

In November 2015 the council had to terminate the bus lease agreement with Patico Automotive Pty Ltd due to the contractor being unable to meet the required delivery date and new tenders were called in early 2016.

No new date has been given for the start of the trial.

Back then delays occurred as a result of technical issues with the air-conditioning system, but the six-month trial was then given to company Higer.

The bus trial will be a first of its kind for Queensland and is part of the Zero Emissions Noosa drive.