BUSHFIRE: Crews downgrade blaze on Southern Downs

UPDATE: A bushfire at Ballandean has been downgraded by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to advice level.

The bushfire is currently burning near Lynams Rd, travelling in an easterly direction.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Some residents were told earlier today to relocate from their homes as a result of the large fire.



Crews are conducting backburning operations to help contain the fire.

Residents are advised to call 000 immediately if they believe their property is under threat.

UPDATE: Some residents have been told to relocate from their homes as a result of a large bushfire near Stanthorpe.

Two urban crews and two rural brigades are currently backburning against the wind on the western side of the fire, which started this afternoon near Lynams Rd at Ballandean.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said crews were also providing structure and property protection for nearby areas.

The alert level for the bushfire is unknown at this stage.

EARLIER: Residents are being urged to prepare to leave their properties due to a large bushfire at Ballandean near Stanthorpe.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued a Watch and Act warning for residents.

The service advised residents there is a bushfire in Ballandean and conditions could get worse.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," the QFES said.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly."

From QFES:

Currently as at 3.15pm, Sunday, August 12, a strong fire is burning near Lynams Road, Ballandean, travelling in an easterly direction towards Ballandean.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.