BUSHFIRE ALERT: Three fires burning in Noosa region

Michele Sternberg
12th Dec 2019 3:15 PM
THREE fires are burning in the Noosa region this afternoon – two at Cooloola and a third has been reported at Eerwah Vale, near Eumundi.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently at the fire near Eumundi Kenilworth Road and Fleetwood Road, Eerwah Vale

Crews are working to contain the fire and smoke may affect the area. Residents are asked to close windows and doors.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution and to the conditions.

QFES said the main Cooloola fire, which has been burning in the Great Sandy National Park since last week, poses no threat to property at this time.

Another fire burning near Rainbow Beach Road and Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove, is separate to the bushfire in the National Park.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and HQ Plantations crews are working to control the blaze.

