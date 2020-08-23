Menu
Firefighters are battling a bushfire in Cootharaba, Noosa Shire. Photo: Zizi Averill
Firefighters extinguish Noosa Shire bushfire

Amber Hooker
22nd Aug 2020 1:42 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
UPDATE 4PM: Firefighters have now extinguished a blaze near the intersection of Louis Bazzo Dr and Cootharaba Rd, Cootharaba and are working to make the area safe.

The Queensland Fire and Emregency Services advise there was no threat to property.

Louis Bazzo Dr had been closed earlier this afternoon as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, but it has since reopened to traffic.

QFES advises nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze.

Residents are asked to keep their windows and doors closed and keep medications nearby if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

Residents are urged to call triple-0 immediately if they are concerned their property is under threat.

INITIAL REPORT, 1.40PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) crews are working to contain a bushfire which has brought down power lines and shutdown a road in Cootharaba, Noosa Shire.

QFES report the fire broke out earlier on Saturday and was burning at the intersection of Louis Bazzo Dr and Cootharaba Rd.

The fire did not pose a threat to property as of 1.34pm.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze and drivers are advised Louis Bazzo Dr is closed at Cootharaba Rd.

Residents are advised there are fallen power lines in the surrounding area.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.

