Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Royal Commission into Australia’s bushfires has arrived on the Sunshine Coast. Pictured: Firefighters on scene south of Peregian Beach as water bombing helicopters were called in to fight the wild bushfire in October last year. Photo Lachie Millard
The Royal Commission into Australia’s bushfires has arrived on the Sunshine Coast. Pictured: Firefighters on scene south of Peregian Beach as water bombing helicopters were called in to fight the wild bushfire in October last year. Photo Lachie Millard
Community

Bushfire Royal Commission arrives on Sunshine Coast

Amber Hooker
11th Mar 2020 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian Bushfire Royal Commission will arrive on the Sunshine Coast today for its first public forum, almost six months after Peregian Beach residents evacuated their homes under ember attack.

The Royal Commission will visit fire-affected regions across Australia to observe first hand the effects of the recent bushfires, and to meet with small groups who a representative of the communities affected by the "2019-20 Black Summer bushfires".

Late last year, the Sunshine Coast experienced devastating bushfires in the Sunshine Coast Council area and Noosa Shire, which destroyed one Peregian Beach home and forced mass evacuations.

Today's discussions will be held at Surfair Resort in Marcoola from 1pm, but are not open to media.

The Commission took expressions of interest, however did not detail how many people would attend today's session, or how participants were selected.

"These background sessions vary in size and format and are held in the spirit of a small group discussion to encourage candid conversations," the spokeswoman said.

The community forums are audio-recorded to capture participants' experiences and insights.

The spokeswoman said the "background sessions" would help "inform the Commission's thinking and direction of inquiry" by providing context and background.

The community forums are not a formal sitting of the Royal Commission, and the views and experiences shared during the forum do not constitute formal evidence.

The Commission will be led by retired Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, former Federal Court Judge Dr Annabelle Bennet and climate risk specialist Professor Andrew Macintosh who throughout March and April, will visit each Australian state and territory before formal hearings begin.

The Commission will deliver its final report in August.

The Commission plans to return to southeast Queensland in April to hold a formal hearing and the Commission is accepting submissions from individuals, organisations, community groups and the broader community until the end of April.

A spokeswoman said under the Royal Commission's Terms of Reference, the Commission will consider the findings and recommendations of other reports and inquiries, including any available state or territory inquiries relating to the 2019-20 bushfire season.

This includes the House of Representatives Standing Committee on the Environment and Energy inquiry into vegetation and land management policy relating to bushfires, which was led by Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien.

Anyone unable to attend to make a submission by Friday, April 3 online at naturaldisaster.royalcommission.gov.au or by phoning 1800 909 826.

natural disaster peregian bushfires royal commission into bushfires sunshine coast bushfires ted o'brien mp
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk carer crashes car, caught twice in one night

        premium_icon Drunk carer crashes car, caught twice in one night

        Crime A Tewantin man who is the full time carer for his sick wife will be without a license for years after he was caught by police twice in a five-hour period.

        Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        premium_icon Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        News Kitchen fire erupts in beachside retaurant

        Brave little girl to undergo open heart surgery

        premium_icon Brave little girl to undergo open heart surgery

        Health A Sunshine Coast mother will clutch her daughter’s hand

        Curran donations’ don’t pass the pub test’

        premium_icon Curran donations’ don’t pass the pub test’

        News Gympie election 2020: Incumbent defends more $17,000 in support from businesses