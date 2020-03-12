Bushfire Royal Commission arrives on Sunshine Coast

The Royal Commission into Australia’s bushfires has arrived on the Sunshine Coast. Pictured: Firefighters on scene south of Peregian Beach as water bombing helicopters were called in to fight the wild bushfire in October last year. Photo Lachie Millard

The Royal Commission into Australia’s bushfires has arrived on the Sunshine Coast. Pictured: Firefighters on scene south of Peregian Beach as water bombing helicopters were called in to fight the wild bushfire in October last year. Photo Lachie Millard

THE Australian Bushfire Royal Commission will arrive on the Sunshine Coast today for its first public forum, almost six months after Peregian Beach residents evacuated their homes under ember attack.

The Royal Commission will visit fire-affected regions across Australia to observe first hand the effects of the recent bushfires, and to meet with small groups who a representative of the communities affected by the "2019-20 Black Summer bushfires".

Late last year, the Sunshine Coast experienced devastating bushfires in the Sunshine Coast Council area and Noosa Shire, which destroyed one Peregian Beach home and forced mass evacuations.

Today's discussions will be held at Surfair Resort in Marcoola from 1pm, but are not open to media.

The Commission took expressions of interest, however did not detail how many people would attend today's session, or how participants were selected.

"These background sessions vary in size and format and are held in the spirit of a small group discussion to encourage candid conversations," the spokeswoman said.

The community forums are audio-recorded to capture participants' experiences and insights.

The spokeswoman said the "background sessions" would help "inform the Commission's thinking and direction of inquiry" by providing context and background.

The community forums are not a formal sitting of the Royal Commission, and the views and experiences shared during the forum do not constitute formal evidence.

The Commission will be led by retired Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, former Federal Court Judge Dr Annabelle Bennet and climate risk specialist Professor Andrew Macintosh who throughout March and April, will visit each Australian state and territory before formal hearings begin.

The Commission will deliver its final report in August.

The Commission plans to return to southeast Queensland in April to hold a formal hearing and the Commission is accepting submissions from individuals, organisations, community groups and the broader community until the end of April.

A spokeswoman said under the Royal Commission's Terms of Reference, the Commission will consider the findings and recommendations of other reports and inquiries, including any available state or territory inquiries relating to the 2019-20 bushfire season.

This includes the House of Representatives Standing Committee on the Environment and Energy inquiry into vegetation and land management policy relating to bushfires, which was led by Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien.

Anyone unable to attend to make a submission by Friday, April 3 online at naturaldisaster.royalcommission.gov.au or by phoning 1800 909 826.