‘Leave now’: Bushfire bears down on community

by Tallisa Eley
1st Oct 2018 2:21 PM

RESIDENTS around Irvinebank in the Atherton Tablelands are being told to leave, as a fast-moving bushfire grips the area in the state's north.

Firefighters are predicting the large blaze could have a "significant" impact on the town within the next three hours.

At 2pm on Monday Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a 'Leave' warning, ordering residents to launch their bushfire survival plans or get out immediately.

It is unsafe to return to the area if you are already away from home, the warning stated.

The fire is travelling in a north-northwestly direction towards Irvinebank and is likely to impact Cemetery Road and Herberton Petford Road during the afternoon.

Water-bombing aircraft are working in the area to try and contain the blaze.

QFES has warned electricity, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

