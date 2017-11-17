Business as usual as native title claim proceeds

Camping out on the Noosa North Shore as part of a cultural meeting of the ways.

A NATIONAL Native Title Tribunal in March this year found the Kabi Kabi First Nation had to right to lodge a claim of about 11,700 square kilometres including Noosa and the rest of the Sunshine Coast.

The tribunal registration's fact sheet said this meant the Kabi Kabi had the "right to negotiation, the right to oppose non-claimant applications, and certain other procedural rights while their claim is pending” .

"The right to negotiate process enables developers and Indigenous people to negotiate about certain developments that might impact on native title while applications are afoot.

"In this way, business can continue and the rights of Indigenous people can be protected. Registration does not give applicants the right to stop projects going ahead - it means that they may have a say about some proposed developments,” the tribunal said.

A reformed Noosa Council in 2014 was informed this latest Kabi Kabi claim replaced a former Gubbi Gubbi claim which was never finalised.

Back then Deputy Mayor Bob Abbot, who takes a keen interest Indigenous rights, said he was supportive of Noosa Council " being part of it”

"There's some real advantages in it for us, particularly in a planning sense and a cultural sense,” he said.

Back in 2012 a legal expert helping prepare the former native title claim said the application sought formal recognition under Australian law that native title continued to exist within the native title area claimed.

"The recognition of traditional rights and interests would give native title holders the opportunities to continue to follow traditional custom and activities such as accessing areas to maintain important places and sites, or teach law and custom on country,” he said.

"Recognition of native title does not interfere with freehold property rights,” he said.