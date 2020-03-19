Menu
Noosa Courthouse sign
‘Business as usual’ at local courthouse

Caitlin Zerafa
19th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
IT WILL be “business at usual” at Noosa Magistrates Court as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a buzz of uncertainty between solicitors before official proceedings began on Tuesday as they wondered how they would be representing clients moving forward.

Groups of five to 10 people were allowed into the courtroom at a time in an effort to increase social distancing.

In open court Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist addressed concerns in response to decisions being implemented in Brisbane courts.

“We’ll just make our own rules up here sensibly,” Mr Stjernqvist said.

Queensland Chief Magistrate, Judge Terry Gardiner has issued a statement outlining court arrangements for COVID-19.

“Magistrates Courts remain open and hearing cases,” Mr Gardiner said.

“From Monday 23 March 2020, Magistrates Courts will hear matters in accordance with local guidelines.”

He said Regional Coordinating Magistrates would issue a guideline that incorporates suitable court arrangements for their region, separate to one issued for the Brisbane Magistrates Court and Roma Street.

“The Practice Direction also nominates alternative courts for each region, should they be required, for example where a Magistrate is unavailable to hear matters.”

“The Practice Direction positions the Magistrates Courts to continue responding to the evolving COVID-19 situation,” Mr Gardiner said.

“These arrangements have been adopted to protect community safety while continuing to provide vital court services to the Queensland community.”

“Courts will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 advice.”

