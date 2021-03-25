Business blooming: Coffees on menu at florist

Laneway Noosa owner Deborah Phillips opened her florist and coffee shop late last year. Picture: Tegan Annett

A hole in the wall florist is brewing up business success from a small laneway nook in Noosa.

After operating an online florist business Flower Bomb for six years Deborah Phillips made the move to a bricks and mortar store, occupying a small laneway nook on Thomas Road.

Her new business, Laneway Noosa, sells coffee, gifts, flowers and doughnuts.

Last week Noosa Shire Council granted the business approval to open at 6am instead of 6.30am.

“It does make quite a bit of difference with early morning walkers,” Ms Phillips, a Noosa resident of 15 years, said.

“You can sell quite a lot of coffee in that time.

“Lots of other coffee places in the area open at 6am so we didn’t want to miss out on that trade.”

Mayor Clare Stewart had the casting vote to allow the business the earlier opening time.

She said it was a small way to help the business go from “survive to thrive”.

“This is a husband and wife having a go,” Ms Stewart said.

“There’s a bakery that opens at 5am and a coffee shop that also opens at 5am … it’s a hole in the wall coffee shop and I think we should give this business this opportunity.”

Some councillors raised concerns about noise impacts to nearby residents.

Ms Phillips said since opening in December last year residents were still only now discovering the new gift and coffee shop.

Two baristas have been hired and the store brews Sunshine Coast coffee beans Padre.

“We hired an experienced barista who really helped figure out how a coffee nook would work in this space,” Ms Phillips said.

She said expanding from a florist from home to a store with coffees and gifts too helped cover the overheads, especially during quiet times for deliveries and sales of flower arrangements.