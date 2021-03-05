BUSINESS BLOOMS: Florist gives life to dried arrangements

Blooming Bespoke owner Emma Stegman has launched her own business selling unique bouquets of dried blooms. Picture: Rhylea Millar

While a talented Bundaberg florist has been working in the field for years, her love for flowers has only grown and now she is launching a new business specialising in dried arrangements.

You may recognise Emma Stegman from her role as the head florist for One Little Farm and now she has started her own side hustle – Blooming Bespoke.

Launching her business website this week, Ms Stegman will be creating one of a kind dried flower arrangements for special events and in bunch releases.

“Fresh flowers will always be my first love but there is also something really enticing about dried flowers,” Ms Stegman said.

“I have created a specific style for One Little Farm and we don’t do dried flowers in-store so I thought this was something I could experiment with myself.”

The 21-year-old local who lives with autism said she knew from a very young age that she wanted to pursue a career within a creative industry after struggling with conventional subjects in school.

“As a kid with autism I found it hard at school – I didn’t get good grades, I wasn’t the type of person who was going to become a doctor or nurse and a lot of people didn’t expect me to finish school,” Ms Stegman said.

“Floristry was something that really appealed to me as it was a creative industry, unique role and it helps people.

“I will have a consultation with someone who has just lost a loved one and need help with planning the funeral and then I will be sitting down for a bridal consultation to discuss someone’s future … you don’t get to develop personal relationships like this in most jobs.”

Ms Stegman who has been a florist since she was just 16-years-old, said the trend of dried flowers has made a comeback but it was very different to the preserved flower style from the 70s and 80s.

“I still have pieces from my mum’s wedding bouquet from 26 years ago and I’ve been able to work those into pieces for her,” she said.

“There’s something so special about keeping dried flowers as a decor piece or memento because of the meaning behind it.”

Ms Stegman said she loves working with all flowers, dried products and different textures, whether it be banksias and eucalyptus leaves or lotus pods and cotton.

The professional florist said she was happy to create custom designs to suit the colour scheme, budget and special requests of clients.

“I will always say it’s impossible for a florist to choose a favourite flower because it will change almost daily,” Ms Stegman said.

“Everything will be once off – I don’t make things twice and I believe everything should be custom-made for all clients.

Keen to source preloved ceramics from op-shops, Ms Stegman said she also enjoys incorporating items with a special meaning – like pots that may have belonged to a client’s loved one.

The first release features a petite collection with mini versions in ceramic pots starting from $35.

