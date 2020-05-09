Businesses asked for recovery feedback

Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin, third from right, with Fiona Simpson and other Coast LNP MPs or candidates shop around the business reopening plan to local traders.

NOOSA needs to give feedback on the LNP’s four-stage business recovery “road map” according to the political party’s state candidate James Blevin.

Mr Blevin joined Sunshine Coast LNP MPS and Caloundra candidate Stuart Coward to back the consultation plan launched by party leader Deb Frecklington.

“Noosa’s small business community has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” Mr Blevin said.

“This road map is vital to our recovery effort and the transition to normal trading.”

Marty Hunt whose electorate takes in Cooroy said: “Businesses in Nicklin have been contacting my office daily, many anxious about their futures and desperately looking for a plan forward. The LNP has listened and acted.”

The Sunshine Coast team is taking the plan across their Coast business communities, asking local businesses to have their say, while pressure mounts on the State Government to act. Small Business Shadow Minister and Member for Maroochydore Fiona Simpson said giving certainty to businesses to reopen and “clear guidelines about when and how is vital”.

“Leader Deb Frecklington has released a road map that gives businesses the hope and ambition and certainty for a restart,” Ms Simpson said.

“Decisions are needed now as we need to get our local economy moving to rebuild small business and local jobs.”

In phase one of the plan, cafes, restaurants and shops would be allowed to open for business by the last week of May.

Border and intrastate travel restrictions would also be partially eased.

Other businesses and community facilities, such as public pools and libraries, would be re-opened in three further phases throughout June and July. All restrictions on intrastate travel would be lifted by mid-July.