Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mr Morrison said the government was doing everything it could to maintain Australia's economy.
Mr Morrison said the government was doing everything it could to maintain Australia's economy.
News

Businesses called to go into 'hibernation'

by Ally Foster
27th Mar 2020 1:54 PM

The PM said businesses will go into "hibernation" in a bid to make sure they come back on the other side of the virus.

"We want these businesses to effectively go into a hibernation, which means on the other side, the employees come back, the opportunities come back, the economy comes back," he said.

"This will underpin our strategy as we go to the third tranche of our economic plan, and that will include support by states and territories on managing the very difficult issue of commercial tenancies and also dealing ultimately with residential tenancies as well."

Mr Morrison said the government was doing everything it could to maintain Australia's economy.

He said asking Australian businesses to hibernate was an "innovative" approach under these circumstances.

"We will have more to say about this, but I discussed with the premiers and - it with the premiers and chief ministers today," he said.

"The idea is simple - there are businesses which will have to close their doors. They will have to keep them closed either because we have made it necessary for them to do so, or simply there is just not the business to keep their doors open.

"We want those businesses to start again. And we do not want over the course of the next six months or as long as it takes, for those businesses to be so saddled by debt, so saddled by rental payments, so saddled by other liabilities that they will not be able to start again on the other side."

More Stories

business coronavirus economy editors picks finance money

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sunshine Coast man dead, police officer injured in collision

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast man dead, police officer injured in collision

        News Police have confirmed both men involved in a crash which killed one and seriously injured another were Sunshine Coast locals.

        80 wedding guests, staff exposed to coronavirus case

        80 wedding guests, staff exposed to coronavirus case

        Breaking Patient visited three venues while infected with COVID-19

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Alan Lander

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Alan Lander

        News In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person...

        WATCH: Noosa candidate opens up on how he was bullied

        premium_icon WATCH: Noosa candidate opens up on how he was bullied

        News With so much emphasis on campaigning, policies and meet and greet events, it’s easy...