Buskers enable Noosa charities

"BUSY, busy, busy - everyone had a great time!”

They were the words of Tony Oxley, Noosa Busking Championships organiser.

Last weekend's Busking Championships and combined Noosa Come Together Festival has been hailed a great success, not only for participants and attendees, but local disability groups as well.

"We had 46 entries and a lot of them were school children, which was wonderful,” Mr Oxley said.

Open champion and major prize winner Dan Horne won $1000 cash donated by Hutchinson Builders, $400 worth of gigs at the Royal Mail Hotel by Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club, a $550 recording session by Hamburger Music Productions and two, four-day passes to the Gympie Music Muster.

A further 22 other prizes were also given away.

Grace Burroughs, recently 11, won the primary category and decided to donate her $250 to the Australian Lutheran World Service to help provide food and shelter for children refugees in Ethiopia and Sudan.

Primary school winner 11-year-old Grace Burroughs donated her prize money to charity. Contributed

Her mother Angelika Burroughs said, instead of having a birthday party, Grace decided to compete in the busking competition and donate anything she won to charity.

While official finances have not been tallied, Mr Oxley said the weekend was a great success for disability charities.

121 Care will receive all the funds to distribute to local charities including Sailability, Riding for the Disabled and the Disability Surfing Association.

"It is hard to tell how many people turned out, but the traders and volunteers were busy and the sponsors very happy,” Mr Oxley said.

"Now we will start preparing for next year!”