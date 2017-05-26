24°
Buskers have time to enter Noosa comp

Michele Sternberg | 26th May 2017 12:17 PM
GET ENTRIES IN: Australian National Busking Championships are coming to Noosa.
GET ENTRIES IN: Australian National Busking Championships are coming to Noosa. contributed

THE deadline for entries into this year's Australian National Busking Championships being held in Noosa next month has been extended.

"The deadline has been extended from May 31 and all are welcome to enter,” organiser Tony Oxley, from Rotary Noosa Heads, said.

"We have received a diverse range of entries already; some really amazing entries.

"One local band has already entered and we are expecting several school bands - in the primary and secondary categories - to enter, as well as more in the open category.”

Mr Oxley said musicians would play a variety of music from blues, jazz to vocal and harmonisers and rock and roll.

"One of our more interesting entries is a percussionist who plays tin cans,” he said.

Buskers will be in the running to win a range of prizes including an accommodation package, gigs and cash prizes.

From 9am to 5pm on Saturday, June 10, the Noosa River foreshore will come alive with pop-up busking venues, while other performers will be outside cafes and restaurants on Gympie Tce.

Registered musicians including solo performers, choirs, ensembles, junior and senior school groups and others will perform at the selected sites in 30-minute spots.

The championships are part of a nationwide cultural celebration of music and street performances with five regional competitions held around Australia this year.

Roaming judges and people's choice using "Busker Dollars” will determine three finalists in each of the open, secondary and primary school sections.

Other awards include best band, people's choice and special judges prizes.

Final judging will be held upstairs at the Noosa Yacht Club on Sunday, June 11 from 11am to 1pm during the Noosa Come Together Festival.

Judges include competition founder Alan Spencer from Cooma, local musician Carl Beck and former drummer and Rotary Noosa Heads president Jim Bennett.

All profits will be distributed to disability charities including the Noosa Yacht Club's Sailability program.

Topics:  busking championships noosa noosa come together noosa river noosaville noosa yacht and rowing club rotary noosa heads

