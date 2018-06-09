Busking a boiler for talent search

TALENT GOLD: Sari Abbott and her audience at last year's busking championships.

WHAT could be a better location to participate in the Australian National Busking Championship than Noosa?

Building on the successful launch of the regional championship in Noosa last year, 2018 promises to be a bigger all inclusive event with a wide range of prizes totalling more than $5000.

Busking heats will be held along Gympie Terrace, Noosaville, near the Noosa River foreshore on Saturday from 10am-3.30pm.

Musicians including solo performers, choirs, ensembles, junior and senior school groups and others will perform at selected sites along the Noosa River in 30minute spots.

The finals concert will be held on the stage at Lions Park the following morning on Sunday at 11am, where the judges and audience make their final decision.

Roaming judges and people's choice busker votes will be used to determine three finalists who will perform at the Noosa Come Together Festival.

The Noosa Busking Championships are part of a nationwide cultural celebration of music and street performance with seven regional competitions around Australia in 2018.

On Sunday, in conjunction with the Noosa Come Together Festival, there will also be international food, kids entertainment, water activities, dancing and more street fun.

The prizes for 2018 have now been finalised.

The 2018 Australian National Busking Championships Open Section has been sponsored by Hutchinson Builders, Bendigo Bank and Hamburger Music Productions

Open Champion: $1000 cash, plus two gigs valued at $400 at local venues and the recording and mixing of a song valued at $550. Second place: $700. Third place: $300.

People's Choice Award (kindly sponsored by Arrow Wood Products): Winner: $500. Second place: $300. Third place: $200.

See www.noosabusking championship.com for other details.

The championships are presented by the Rotary Club of Noosa Heads and the Noosa Come Together Festival.

All profits go to disability charity 121Care.