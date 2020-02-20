Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
News

BUST: $2m in drugs, $200k cash found in spare tyre

by TESS IKONOMOU
20th Feb 2020 7:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

Townsville man Leslie Gordon Sharp, 52, and Logan man Paul Lindsay Barclay, 52, have been charged with 10 offences, five each for trafficking and possessing drugs.

Police will allege yesterday afternoon at Home Hill detectives intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search where they located 1.93 kilograms of methylamphetamine and $198,802 in cash, as well as 635 grams of cannabis.

 

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

 

It will be alleged the meth was found inside the spare tyre of the car.

Sharp will appear tomorrow in the Townsville Magistrates Court after an adjournment today. No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.

Barclay will be mentioned in court on Friday, he was remanded in custody today.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant OIC of the Major and Organised Crime Squad Chris Caswell said the estimated street value of the drugs seized were $1.9 million.

"It's a significant impact for Townsville and the greater North Queensland region to remove that amount of dangerous drugs from the streets," he said.

bust cash drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple on cruise ship linked to coronavirus would sail again

        premium_icon Couple on cruise ship linked to coronavirus would sail again

        Health A Noosa couple are back home under self-quarantine after flying home from a cruise ship that was linked to a passenger testing positive for coronavirus.

        Dreams shattered as another builder goes bust

        premium_icon Dreams shattered as another builder goes bust

        Business Builder collapse racks up debts of up to $1.219 million

        Bachelorette contestant’s Noosa unit for sale

        Bachelorette contestant’s Noosa unit for sale

        Property Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow’s Noosa unit for sale

        ‘Music nerds’ ready to hit right notes

        premium_icon ‘Music nerds’ ready to hit right notes

        Education MEET THE CAPTAINS: We are taking you around the Noosa Shire to meet Year 12 leaders...