Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bulkbuild Pty Ltd will be wound up.
Bulkbuild Pty Ltd will be wound up.
Business

Bust builder could owe up to $5m

by Chris Herde
1st Jul 2020 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE-based builder Bulkbuild, which went into voluntary administration over a month ago, will be wound up.

When Bulkbuild collapsed it initially owed about $1.6 million and creditors claims could now be as much as $5 million.

Hall Chadwick's Ginette Muller, who with Marcus Watters have been appointed liquidators, have launched an investigation into the finances of the company.

"I have commenced my investigations into the potential voidable transactions and insolvent trading, as well as any offences by the director," Ms Muller said.

Bulkbuild was based in Mansfield and according to its website Digen Hur was its sole director and chairman.

The company is currently in arbitration over a dispute regarding a serviced apartment project in Windsor in which Bulkbuild is seeking $4.3 million from Fortuna Well Pty Ltd.

"This creditor has lodged a counter claim for $2 million and this, together with other contingent creditor claims including the landlord, have significantly increased the overall claims by creditors to about $5 million," Ms Muller said.

At the time Bulkbuild went into voluntary administration it was working on the Ferro Property Group's West End apartment project, London Residences.

An artist’s impression of the London residences at West End.
An artist’s impression of the London residences at West End.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission suspended Bulkbuild's licence on March 11 for its failure to meet minimum financial requirements but then reinstated on April 7 after it showed that it had taken steps to improve its financial position to the point where it met its financial requirements.

According to Bulkbuild's website, Mr Hur has been involved in a number of high-profile projects in NSW and Queensland worth up to $670 million.

Some of the projects in Queensland include the Jephson Hotel in Toowong, Aldi in the Fairfield Gardens shopping centre and the Yan Jian Australia HQ in the Brisbane CBD.

In NSW projects included were the Sydney ABC television building, UWS School of Medicine, Lidcombe Juvenile Justice Centre, Sydney Park Village and the Zenix building in Erskineville.

Originally published as Bust builder could owe up to $5m

More Stories

builder bulkbuild business

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Closed border threatening beach safety

        premium_icon Closed border threatening beach safety

        Business Noosa surf clubs is desperate for the state’s borders to reopen, with the closure having a knock-on effect that could threaten the safety of beach goers.

        Regional Queensland is party drug central

        premium_icon Regional Queensland is party drug central

        News Regional Queensland becoming the national hotspot for party drug

        University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        premium_icon University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        News CQ UNIVERSITY has confirmed they will close the doors to their Noosa campus by the...