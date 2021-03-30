Bust to boss: Coast women break stigmas to achieve goals

Sunshine Coast women Deb Kelsey, Melissa Bartels and Ashleigh Morris have all overcome adversity to achieve their goals and more.

Sunshine Coast women Deb Kelsey, Melissa Bartels and Ashleigh Morris have all overcome adversity to achieve their goals and more.

From a teen runaway on a rapid path to destruction to a young mum desperate for safe haven, Sunshine Coast women are breaking the shackles of harsh circumstances.

These three women have triumphed over adversity and stigma to reach the tops of their fields.

Girlfriend's anguish for 'one-of-a-kind' partner swept away

New phone tower planned for Coast suburb

The trio has faced challenges and come up against some of the biggest hurdles, including themselves.

Perseverance and a goal to be better spurred them on to attend university, graduate and take their new careers all the way to the top.

Ashleigh Morris went from a teen runaway abusing substances to the CEO of Coreo.

Ashleigh Morris, 32, Mapleton

When Ashleigh Morris was a teen she felt loss and confusion that eventually led her down a dark path.

She dropped out of school in Year 9 and started mixing with a crowd that was just as lost as her - a dangerous combination.

"I got involved in some pretty bad things and just went down a path that at the time was very unhealthy," she says.

But things have changed.

Ms Morris, who grew up in Mapleton, is the chief executive of Coreo, a Brisbane-based catalytic circular economy consultancy firm.

She was awarded the Lord Mayor of Brisbane's 2020 Young Business Person of the Year.

She is a Prime Minister's scholar and an Australian ASEAN Emerging Leader, and was listed in the world's Top 100 CSR Influential Leaders for 2020.

Ms Morris says when she reached her 20s she knew she could do more and deserved more.

A saving grace may have been her ability to never forget her roots.

"When I reflect about my upbringing and the beautiful natural world that we're privileged to be in and wanting to contribute to that, that always stayed with me no matter how troublesome I was," she says.

Ms Morris went through the tertiary preparation pathway at University of the Sunshine Coast.

She says her sister spurred her on to take the leap back into education.

The move was a game changer.

"I took all my struggles and turned that into an energy to be better and keep learning and see what doors opened," Ms Morris says.

"Everything that I did that was bad or hard that I had to overcome I could just use as energy to prove people wrong.

"That for me was a really powerful driver."

Despite leaving home at 14, suffering from mental health issues and abusing substances, Ms Morris says her experiences were ultimately her motivators.

"I'm very grateful for every challenge that I had to overcome because it's led me to be the woman that I am today and I'm very proud to be the woman that I am today," she says.

"However I acknowledge that there are much easier paths to go down than the one I went down.

"And I'm sad to say the people that were on the journey with me … didn't make it, they either lost their own life to some of the drugs or whatever bad experience they were involved in."

Melissa Bartels is a mother of three who is now studying for her honours.

Melissa Bartels, 37, Maroochydore

Melissa Bartels packed up her life "with her tail between her legs" and a baby on the way.

The Maroochydore woman had just spent several years living in a toxic relationship in Melbourne - far away from her home.

She was alone and ostracised.

But after a catastrophic event, she decided to take a stand.

She packed up her car and drove two days to the Sunshine Coast.

"(My experience) didn't take my life away from me, it gave it back to me," she says.

"I was really lucky, I remembered what I was capable of, what I should've done with my life and what I could still do.

"I was pretty determined then to do something, so I came home."

Ms Bartels says she had a great family, a mother who did everything for her and good friends.

But she says she was "a rebel without a cause".

The results?

She felt disconnected and left home, aged 13, before moving states.

"I mixed with the wrong crowd," she says.

After leaving Melbourne, Ms Bartels returned to her family home and started studying at university.

She says she saw results for the first time in her life.

The mother-of-three graduated with a Bachelor of Criminology and Justice and a perfect Grade Point Average of 7.

But she admits it hasn't been an easy road.

"I still suffer from impostor syndrome, every day I look around me at my peers and I feel like I don't belong," Ms Bartels says.

Now the courageous woman is focusing on her honours degree.

She says she aims to do a masters and practice as a clinical psychologist to help others.

"To (be able to) help people that haven't come through situations as well as I have - I've been extremely lucky and supported," she says.

Dave, Hamish, 5, Liam, 8 and Deborah Kelsey celebrate Deb achieving her Bachelor of Education.

Deborah (Deb) Kelsey, 32, Landsborough

She says one of her proudest moments was walking across the stage at graduation with a chancellor's medal around her neck.

The 32-year-old is now juggling the ultimate workload as she cares for Liam, 8 and Hamish, 5, with her husband Dave, as well as working two jobs and studying a Masters in Education.

She works at the university in the information technology department and as an events co-ordinator for students.

Her masters includes a major in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, a field she is extremely passionate about.

"Being a minority in that field, being a woman in technology- (well) there's not many of us around," Ms Kelsey said.

"You almost feel like you take on an advocate role by default when you step into a role others don't expect you to be in.

Ms Kelsey says she has pushed through adversity "to find somewhere to fit in".

She says she can relate to Ms Bartels, saying she too suffers with a bit of impostor syndrome.

"(You're thinking) I'm not going to get through this, people are going to find out that I'm not actually that clever," Ms Kelsey says.

"I've learnt how to talk myself out of that, I've grown more confident with who I am professionally."