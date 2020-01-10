BUSTED: 17-year-old P-plater caught doing 203km/h

A P-PLATER has been caught by police allegedly travelling almost 100km/h above the speed limit on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.

About 10.30am on January 9 Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed on the Pacific Highway, Dirty Creek.

A southbound Ford Falcon sedan was allegedly detected at 203km/h in a sign posted 110km/h zone.

Police allegedly stopped a 17-year-old P-plate driver at Dirty Creek travelling 203km/h in a 110km/h zone.

Police were able to stop the vehicle a short time later where they discovered the 17-year-old driver held a P1 provisional driver's licence, and is subsequently restricted to 90km/h.

He was issued with a court attendance notice for driving at a speed dangerous and exceeding the speed limit over 45km/h. He is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on February 3 2020. His licence was suspended and the vehicle number plates were confiscated for three months.