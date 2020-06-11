BUSTED: Top 20 locations for Coast drink drivers

Maroochydore is the hotspot suburb for drink drivers caught on the Coast.

MAROOCHYDORE has claimed the top spot for busted drink drivers on the Coast, with 116 drivers caught in the suburb over the past six months.

Based on police data calculating Sunshine Coast drink drivers charged in the past six months, Maroochydore is the hot spot for police to target motorists who may have become a little too carried away at after-work drinks.

Nambour comes in second with 83 drink drivers caught, and Coolum Beach and Mooloolaba round out third and fourth with 32 and 30 drivers caught.

The average age of drink drivers charged is 35.

Nambour Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho said despite COVID-19 implications, more than 18,200 random breath tests had been conducted across the Sunshine Coast District this year, with 362 drink drivers detected, averaging one in 50 drivers.

However, drink drivers have been detected at a much higher rate on average in the past month.

“In the last month, 646 RBT have been conducted with 41 drink drivers detected at an average of one out of 16 detected,” Sen-Sgt Panoho said.

“Impaired driving (alcohol/drugs) is one of the fatal five contributors to serious and fatal traffic incidents.”

Road Policing Command Superintendent David Johnson said police were very concerned with trends in road trauma for the year so far.

“Despite less travel occurring on our roads so far this year due to COVID-19, we are seeing more trauma and that is a troubling,” he said.

“Day in and day out, we are seeing road users make poor decisions on our roads and tragically, these decisions are having devastating consequences.

“Just because there is less traffic does not give anyone a green light to reach ridiculously high speeds or get behind the wheel intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.”

Top 20 offence locations:

Maroochydore – 116

Nambour – 83

Coolum Beach – 32

Mooloolaba – 30

Yandina – 26

Bli Bli – 25

Noosaville – 25

Buderim – 25

Noosa Heads – 20

Tewantin – 19

Sippy Downs – 18

Alexandra Headland – 18

Beerwah – 17

Caloundra – 17

Landsborough – 15

Cooroy – 15

Woombye – 15

Maleny – 14

Pacific Paradise – 13

Mountain Creek – 12