Busy beach conditions prompts safety first message

Swimmers are being reminded to put their safety first at the beach. Surf Life Saving Queensland

PACKED beaches, holiday-makers and dangerous conditions made for a busy week across the Christmas period.

North-easterly winds brought strong sweeps, flash rips and bluebottles and kept surf lifesavers and lifeguards on high alert.

The dramatic rescue of a teenage boy at Hell's Gate last Saturday received praise from bystanders who have called surf lifesavers "super heroes”.

Just before 1pm lifesavers were notified of a boy, believed to be aged 13, stranded on a rock with a rising tide.

It is believed the boy lost his board and was washed in, where he clung to a rock.

Noosa local Bridget Thompson filmed the event as it unfolded, while she was walking through the national park.

"Just want to express my deepest gratitude, awe and wonder for our real life super heroes!” she posted on Facebook. "This kid was so lucky to be rescued off the rock he was stuck on in the middle of Hell's Gate.

"Let's all give our local surf lifesavers a massive hand.”

The incident was a timely reminder for people to put their safety first, after three drownings at Noosa last year outside the flagged area, and an already deadly 2019 around Australia.

While most beachgoers followed safety directions there were still some who put their lives and their potential rescuers in danger.

Between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 52 rescues were made in the Noosa region.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional manager Aaron Purchase again highlighted the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags.

"In the history of Surf Life Saving we haven't had any issues in the flagged area, that's why we keep pushing that same message,” Mr Purchase said.

"The patrolled areas of the beach, identified by the red and yellow flags, are set up by surf lifesavers and lifeguards. They therefore represent a much safer place to swim.”

While Noosa can often look calm, conditions can become dangerous and Mr Purchase said several factors were considered when placing the flags.

"Lifesavers and lifeguards consider a number of factors when determining this area, including wave height, rip currents, wind, and swell direction.”

"Tragedies can and do occur if beachgoers aren't putting safety first at all times in and around the water.

"It might be a flash rip, a dumping wave, or even a heart attack in the water, but if you run into trouble the chances of survival are significantly reduced if you're not swimming at a patrolled beach.”

In light of the Hell's Gate incident, Mr Purchase also urged swimmers to avoid rocky areas and asked parents to keep a close eye on their children.

Rips are also a safety concern with many swimmers unsure how to spot one and what to do if caught in one.

The advice from Surf Life Saving Queensland if caught in a rip at a patrolled beach is to try to stay relaxed. Raise your arm as high as possible, and a lifeguard or lifesaver will be able to help you.

How to spot a rip and what to look for:

. Deeper and/or darker water;

. Fewer breaking waves;

. Sandy coloured water extending beyond the surf zone;

. Debris or seaweed;

. Significant water movement

See more at lifesaving.com.au/wp-content/uploads/Rip-Currents.pdf