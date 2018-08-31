Busy bottleneck to be eased as roundabout works are ready

ONE of Noosa's worst traffic snarls is going to receive a $3 million makeover with works to start soon on the Hilton Tce and Ernest Street roundabout and road upgrade.

The upgrades will take in Doonella Bridge with the roundabout stage schedulared as one of the project, with the council is already advising motorists to allow more travel time and to avoid peak hour travel where possible.

A council fact sheet said the Hilton Tce and Ernest Street intersection it is one of the busiest in the shire with 17,000 vehicles a day travelling along that route.

This creates congestion and safety issues particularly for right-turning vehicles.

"The Noosa Traffic Study to 2036 ranked the intersection of Hilton Tce and Ernest Street highest on the list of council-controlled intersections in need of an upgrade.

"The construction of the roundabout will improve traffic flow.”

Other potential benefits of the upgrade include reduced greenhouse emissions by encouraging alternative transport, and improved street-scaping with asphalt resurfacing, street lighting upgrades and landscaping.

Overall works will include on-road cycle lanes, the closure of bus stops in Ernest Street with the relocation of the existing bus stop next to Hooked on Angling and Outdoors to opposite the existing bus stop adjacent to the Tewantin Fire Station.

This relocation means removing the informal on-street parking outside the Noosa Lakes Resort and a new pathway from the pedestrian crossing outside the Noosa Lakes Resort to Wallace Park.

There will also be upgrade of pedestrian crossings with the formalising the Earl Street carpark adjacent to the Tait-Duke Community Cottage.

The whole project is intended for completion by the end of 2019.