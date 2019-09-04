Busy Noosa roadway will be closed down to just one lane

ONE 0f Noosa’s busiest bridges will have one lane closed for an upgrade.

Tewantin’s Doonella Bridge, on Memorial Ave at Tewantin, will by single passage from 9am to 3pm, Monday, September 23.

Traffic control will be in place, but drivers are advised to take the alternative route along Beckmans Rd and Eumundi Noosa Rd to avoid delays.

Council’s Infrastructure Services Director Carl Billingham said the closure, which may continue on Tuesday if required, would enable contractors to examine the bridge.

“The approaches to each side of the bridge have started to slump so we need to determine the extent of the work required to underpin them. We need to close one lane so that contractors can safely examine the structure in detail,” he said.

“We’ll be aiming to limit the lane closure to one day if possible and we appreciate motorists’ patience during the traffic delays.

“We’re advising drivers, where possible, to use Beckmans Road and Eumundi Noosa Road when travelling between Tewantin and Noosaville.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the work it can’t be done at night.

“If we also need to close one lane on September 24 we will let the community know as early as possible via our Facebook page,” he said.

Electronic signs will be in place in the lead up to the lane closure to remind drivers to use the alternative route on September 23.

For more information about this and other works in progress across Noosa, visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/work-in-progress

See Council’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/noosacouncil.