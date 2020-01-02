Busy on beaches for local life savers

BEACH SAFETY: Noosa surf life savers Olivia Blight and Tim Taylor watching over beach-goers on New Year's Day. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

LOCAL life savers have seen a busy Christmas/New Year season with several rescues across Noosa beaches.

Extended patrolling hours and larger crowds have kept volunteers on their toes with 12 rescues between December 25, 2019 and January 1, 2020 for Noosa Main Beach.

The estimated beach population was 163,748 and lifesavers also performed 334 preventative actions and 242 first aid treatments. Despite a few jellyfish stings, New Year’s Day remained relatively smooth.

Looking back on 2019, Noosa had the highest number of rescues in the region at 370, more than double Maroochydore in second place with 179.

“Tourism is certainly a factor in the number of rescues conducted,” Queensland general manager of lifesaving services Kaitlyn Akers said.

“Our busiest time is usually the holidays and we’re always promoting to tourists and local visitors to swim between the flags and have a chat with the lifesavers on the beach.

“The safest place to swim is always between the flags because the lifesavers and lifeguards have assessed the beach and placed the flags accordingly.” The figures represent a typical weekend on Coast beaches with an average of 21 people being rescued each week in 2019.

Beachgoers are being reminded to always swim between the red and yellow flags and to speak with lifesavers if they have any concerns.

Patrol hours are from 7am to 6pm during the summer holidays.