Busy on the beaches

BEACH SAFETY: Noosa experienced major flash rips and strong currents last week, keeping lifeguards on high alert. Contributed

PEOPLE are being reminded to put their safety first at the beach after a string of rescues last week kept lifeguards at Noosa on their toes.

Swell from ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen made conditions very dangerous and Noosa senior lifeguard Isaac Smith said it caught many swimmers by surprise.

"We've seen north/north-easterly swells resulting in lots of rescues,” he said.

"When you get swell you get sweeps. You also get rips.

"That combined with school holidays made for a busy few days.”

Mr Smith said the strong current on main beach had people swept out quickly and flash rips, especially those on Noosa West Beach, proved very dangerous.

Noosa lifeguards performed 20 rescues last Monday and 38 on Tuesday and Mr Smith praised his team's efforts for attending to the incidents so quickly.

"They way the lifeguards worked as a team, it's a credit to them.

"There were 250 preventable actions made as well.”

Mr Smith said lifeguards spent most of the week at the water's edge, on jet skis and over the PA system warning swimmers of dangers and advising them on conditions. He said this prevented more rescues.

"You've still go that 1 per cent who don't swim between the flags,” he said.

Lifeguards, and surf lifesavers, are again urging swimmers only to swim between the red and yellow flags.

"Always adhere to warnings, swim to you ability and make sure to swim between the flags,” Mr Smith said.

"My saying is, if in doubt don't go out.”

With the busy school holiday period in full swing and many tourists, and locals, making the most of time off, people are being reminded not to be complacent, with Noosa's conditions often quite deceptive.

Warning and conditions sings are at various locations on the beach and Mr Smith said lifeguards are always happing to have a chat should people have any concerns.

"Please go and talk to the lifeguards on duty.”

Patrolled hours over Christmas are 7am-6pm.