Busy road closure to impact Eumundi Markets

ONE of the Sunshine Coast's busiest destinations the Eumundi Markets is going to be harder to get to as Noosa-Eumundi Rd is closed down from 2am tomorrow .

Queensland Rail and TransLink have taken many unaware that scheduled track maintenance at the rail bridge outside town is about to close the busy link road until 5am Tuesday.

The closure from Caplick Way roundabout to Seib Rd means thousands of market visitors and Noosa-bound travellers are going to have to detour.

"During this time, traffic management including detour signage will be in place to direct road users and pedestrians around the closure," the works notice said.

The alternative route is Caplick Way to Eumundi Range Rd to Sunrise Rd to Wust Rd to Beddington Rd returning to Eumundi-Noosa Rd.

"Local access will be maintained at the instruction of the traffic controller," the notice said.

And while Queensland Rail apologises "for any inconvenience and appreciates the local community's cooperation during these important works" others were left wondering about the timing of the works.

Local market operator Louis Formosa understands that the works are important, but questioned why the works have to start early on market day.

"It's not unreasonable what they're doing, I would just have preferred if it was going to start instead of 2am ... 2pm," he said.

"They seem to be well organised ... we could make a big song and dance about it, but being sensible and realistic, I would say if they did it at two o'clock it would be perfect, but we can improvise."

The notice said: "Every effort will be made to carry out these works with minimal disruption. For traffic management enquiries contact Acquired Awareness call 3881 3008 or email closures@acquiredawareness.com.au

For more information about Queensland Rail's works call 13 16 17 (8am-5pm Monday - Friday) or email customerfeedback@qr.com.au.