Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LIFE SAVER: A woman was treated for a leg injury sustained on a North Burnett mountain. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
LIFE SAVER: A woman was treated for a leg injury sustained on a North Burnett mountain. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

Busy weekend for crews from rescue chopper

Rhylea Millar
31st May 2020 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MALE patient has been flown to hospital after he was involved in a traffic collision with an animal.

Aged in his 40s, the man was riding his motorcycle northwest of Bundaberg, when he collided with a wallaby.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene about 8.40am today and landed in a nearby paddock.

 

COLLISION: A man was seriously injured after colliding with a wallaby yesterday.Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

 

Crews from Queensland Ambulance Services (QAS) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) also arrived at the scene to assist.

Paramedics treated the man for multiple injuries and stabilised him, before he was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition.

 

COLLISION: A man was seriously injured after colliding with a wallaby yesterday. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
COLLISION: A man was seriously injured after colliding with a wallaby yesterday. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

 

It was the second incident that the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to over the weekend.

Yesterday, the chopper was tasked to a mountain in the North Burnett area to rescue a female patient.

The aeromedical team winched the woman to safety, after she was injured during a mountain hike.

 

LIFE SAVER: A woman was treated for a leg injury sustained on a North Burnett mountain. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
LIFE SAVER: A woman was treated for a leg injury sustained on a North Burnett mountain. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

 

Aged in her 30s, the woman suffered a leg injury and was flown to Bundaberg Airport in a stable condition.

Crews from QAS then transported the woman to Bundaberg Hospital to receive further treatment.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dolphins can still make a huge rugby splash this season

        premium_icon Dolphins can still make a huge rugby splash this season

        News Noosa Dolphins are well set up thanks to a federal grant delivered with the support of Noosa MP Llew O’Brien and super keen for a rugby start.

        NAIL IT: Huge insights in tiny house living

        premium_icon NAIL IT: Huge insights in tiny house living

        News Polkadot is “conceptualised” in Noosa and “openly collaborates with aligned...

        OH POO: Subdivision slides out of council favour

        premium_icon OH POO: Subdivision slides out of council favour

        News NOOSACouncillors voted unanimously to reject the Black Mountain Rd application to...

        Council hellbent on Road to Recovery

        Council hellbent on Road to Recovery

        News Noosa Council environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings and her...