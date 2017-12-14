Menu
Butterflies help students shine

GOOD JOB: Sunshine Beach State High School Sunshine Farmers with Damien Walsh and Patrick Stiles from Sunshine Gardens Landscaping at Our Backyard.
TWO local groups supporting people with a disability have joined to train students and develop better facilities.

Sunshine Beach State High School special education unit has completed impressive works at Sunshine Butterflies' new home Our Backyard as part of the skills training program Sunshine Farmers.

The group has built bridges, dry creek beds and garden chairs, and completed various landscaping activities at the two-hectare education and recreation facility in Cooroibah.

"Sunshine Butterflies truly values the partnership we have with Sunshine Beach State High School,” Sunshine Butterflies founder Leanne Walsh said.

"The eager group of students have learnt and achieved so much this year at Our Backyard.”

Sunshine Farmers is a weekly skills-based education program coordinated by landscape designer Damien Walsh from Sunshine Gardens Landscaping and Maintenance.

The program allows students with special needs to access training and education to build skills, confidence and experience for their future after high school.

The program is an opportunity for students to get involved and feel valued at a community level as they contribute to a worthy cause.

Teacher Sean Lennox said: "It is wonderful to see the students grow and learn new skills while working on a community project which many community members will benefit from.”

Topics:  cooroibah noosa our backyard students sunshine butterflies

